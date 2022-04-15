ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna pleads guilty to stabbing love rival

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Frgi_0fAPgbQ000

Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather , has pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing of love rival Lapratta Jacobs.

Mayweather, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Harris County Court in Houston on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by The Independent.

Mayweather has a one-year-old boy with the rapper NBA YoungBoy, who has also fathered a child with Ms Jacobs.

Mayweather was arrested in April 2020 after an altercation with Ms Jacob’s at the rapper’s home in Houston.

According to media reports at the time, she stabbed Ms Jacobs twice with two knives in a kitchen at the property. Ms Jacobs was hospitalised, and Mayweather was taken into custody before being released on $30,000 bond.

Court documents show she admitted “unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly” causing “bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs” by cutting her “with a knife”.

She had originally been facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars, but prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of six years probation, community service and possible restitution.

In a statement to The Independent, Mayweather’s attorney Kent Schaffer confirmed the case had been resolved.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behaviour,” he said.

“Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her,” he added.

“This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnsnY_0fAPgbQ000

Mayweather has waived her right to an appeal.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

He is serving pre-trial house arrest after pleading not guilty to charges he was a felon in possession of an unregistered Masterpiece Arms 9 mm and a .45 caliber Glock Model 21 pistol during an arrest in September 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
Law & Crime

Florida Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Being Charged with Murdering Her Sister Outside the Mother-of-Four’s Home

A heated argument between two sisters turned deadly on Friday, according to deputies. Brittany Bishop-Gillison, 30, is accused of shooting her 37-year-old sister Kapricia Bishop dead outside the mother of four’s Florida home, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop-Gillison then smiled in her mugshot while being...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Harris County Court
Power 102.9 NoCo

Diddy’s Former Security Guard Accuses Puff of Helping Get Shyne Convicted for 1999 Shooting

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is claiming the music mogul helped get Shyne convicted for the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. Last week (March 13), Deal appeared in an interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. He was asked about the fateful night of Dec. 27, 1999, when Shyne was involved in a shooting while attending Club New York in Manhattan along with Puff and Jennifer Lopez. That night, a fight reportedly broke out in the VIP section after money was allegedly thrown at Diddy by another patron. Shyne, 21 years old at the time, pulled out a weapon and began firing into the crowd, injuring three people. Puffy and J.Lo fled the club and were later arrested with a concealed weapon in their vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Arrested Following Altercation With Ex Althea Heart: Report

The dust-ups surrounding Benzino have reportedly increased in recent days. The ongoing back and forth between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray have been well-documented on social media as the pair have had run-ins that have unfolded for a global audience. Most recently, Benzino almost ruined Leray's collaboration with Nicki Minaj after sharing information about their single without their knowledge, and then later, Benzino unleashed after his daughter appeared on The Breakfast Club. According to Leray, he was upset because she revealed they were "broke" after he was removed from The Source.
TENNIS
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy