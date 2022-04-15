ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
 2 days ago

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”

Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.

It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.

It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.

Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.

Freya'sdottir X
2d ago

interesting. I see a lot of obese kids both able and disabled .I wonder how much of this is genetic. I see lots of autistic kids at the school who are seriously overweight.

merridith berberian
2d ago

ok, I googled this poor girl. read other stories. looked at pictures. I read in one article that neglect is believed to have had happened between March and October of 2020. Body sores (not bed sores) were found. (These are sores that happen between the folds of the skin).... those sores and her being over weight are the reason for this case. I'm sorry but this poor girl had autism and spina bifida. Who was immobile half her life, didn't have a way to keep the weight off. I bet her parents are overweight too. called genetics. parents shouldn't be charged

SL
2d ago

I think it depends on her disability. You also can't deny a person food and could get in trouble for that. There's a fine line sometimes.

