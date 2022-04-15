ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN Pennsylvania GOP Governor Debate: What are your questions for the candidates?

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvTbh_0fAPgXpy00

HARRISBURG (NEXSTAR) – Candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania will face off in an exclusive multi-market prime time debate hosted by WKBN.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain and Dave White.

Viewers will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions that will be answered live during the debate.

You can submit your questions in the following ways:

Tag us with your questions on Twitter or share your questions on our Facebook page. Make sure to use the hashtag #PAGov
Submit a video of yourself asking the candidates a question. Email the videos to WKBNDigital@nexstar.tv OR share the video to debate-related posts on any of our social media platforms.

Video Requirements :

  • Keep your question to 20 seconds
  • Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

  • Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV-friendly’)
  • Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well-lit (so we can hear and see you)
  • Double-check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)
  • Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)
  • Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and MyWYTV-TV in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WKBN.com, WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tb1RK_0fAPgXpy00

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

Republican Senate candidates will debate for one hour on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

Questions for the Republican Senate candidates can also be submitted by emailing WKBNDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PASen, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

An exclusive debate has also been announced between the Democratic Party candidates for Senate on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include: John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta and Conor Lamb

Questions for the Democratic Senate candidates can also be submitted by emailing WKBNDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PASen, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

Kingsport Times-News

Press collecting questions for forum with GOP candidates

The Johnson City Press is taking questions by email to ask candidates on the May 3 primary ballot who are participating in a forum this newspaper is hosting on Thursday. Readers who have questions for Republican candidates for Washington County mayor, county clerk and sheriff should email them to Press News Editor Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Baker is serving as moderator of the question-and-answer session, which will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: GOP candidates should embrace better debates

The Republican gubernatorial candidates who are pushing away a real, moderated, journalistic debate are not only doing themselves a disservice but also are doing the same to their party and constituents. On Monday, four members of the jam-packed field of GOP candidates vying for the top spot in Pennsylvania politics...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
