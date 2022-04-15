ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot Leads Announced

By Madison Williams
 2 days ago

Rapper Jack Harlow and actor Sinqua Walls will play the two lead characters.

The two leads for the White Men Can’t Jump reboot have officially been released.

Rapper Jack Harlow will play Billy , previously played by Woody Harrelson. Actor Sinqua Walls will Sidney, originally played by Wesley Snipes.

These are the only two cast members who have been confirmed so far. No other details, including release date, have been released yet.

This will be Harlow’s movie debut. The 24-year-old is known for hits such as “WHATS POPPIN” and “Tyler Herro.”

Walls has appeared in various television shows, such as BET’s American Soul and NBC’s Friday Night Lights . He was recently in Netflix’s romantic comedy Resort to Love .

Filmmaker Calmatic will act as director. He’s previously directed music videos such as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” He will make his film directing debut later this year in his reboot of House Party . Nets star Blake Griffin is set to executive produce the new film.

The sports comedy is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year. The original cast shared a quick reunion at this year’s Oscars as they presented an award together.

