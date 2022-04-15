ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago man walking on street narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brónagh Tumulty
CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A Chicago man says a falling skyscraper window narrowly missed him as he was walking on the street Thursday evening.

Dustin Curtis got quite a shock while walking near State and Superior amid high winds.

He said a huge piece of falling glass landed right in front of him, leaving Curtis frozen in place. It came from the new One Chicago building.

“Oh yeah, big chunk of it landed right before me and another girl walking,” Curtis said. “I’ve been thinking about it all day, a few moments; a different life or a shorter life.”

He said he saw people around him looking up and pointing out a missing window in the building.

Feeling lucky to be alive, Curtis said, “I’m gonna be buying a lottery ticket, and I think the beer is gonna taste a lot better.”

Some trees were reported down around the area as a high wind warning expired at 7 p.m.

Strong, powerful winds blow through Chicago area

Evanston resident Jim Blachowicz watched a tree come down next to his garage. Power was knocked out and it left a number of birds homeless.

“We’ve had about 30 birds come to our feeder since it fell down,” he said.

Gusts around 65 mph were recorded in the area as a cold front continued to hover.

