ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Here's What You Can Substitute For Spackle

By Madisen Swenson
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you can't get to the store, or let's be honest, just don't want to, we have DIY spackle recipes that you can whip up in the comfort of your own...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
Post Register

Interested in starting a garden? Here is what you can plant now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures warming up this week, now is the perfect time to start gardening. A spokesperson with North End Organic Nursery says the best thing you can plant right now are leafy greens like spinach, kale, broccoli, and lettuce. “Things that are leafy are much...
BOISE, ID
marthastewart.com

Why Does Honey Crystallize? Here's What You Can Do to Stop It from Happening

From a slice of toast and a cup of tea to marbled ham and all kinds of baked goods, so many foods taste better with honey. It's sweet, sticky, and wonderfully versatile…unless it's turned into a crystallized mess, that is. Sound familiar? Ahead, learn how to bring back crystallized honey, plus how to prevent it in the future.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Spatula#Varnish#Smudge#Sfgate
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Cockroaches in Kitchen Cabinets

Finding cockroaches in the kitchen can be a nightmare—especially when they’ve made it into your cabinets and pantry. Unfortunately, seeing just one or two roaches means that there are likely more nearby. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed quickly. Roaches are not only unsightly but can carry diseases and be a particular risk for pets in the home.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Recipes
The Kitchn

My Grandmother Had One Simple Rule That’s Kept My Family’s Kitchen Drawers Spotless for More than 75 Years

My grandmother’s kitchen was a fabulous ’70’s kitchen with yellow formica counters and a trailing ivy that hung in a half-circle basket from the ceiling. A tiny bird made of itty-bitty feathers glued to a styrofoam ball perched on a wire stuck into the soil, and the cat, Michelle, liked to curl up on the ottoman by the TV, annoyed at all the family noise but choosing to hang out with us anyway.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I Tried My Grandmother’s Technique for Cleaning Stainless Steel — And I’ll Never Use Any Other Method

I am both lucky and unlucky in the fact that I come from a long line of housekeepers. It comes in handy when I get an impossible stain and have about 12 people I can call to get a miracle hack to solve the problem: Douse it with peroxide! Just add some salt and ice! Put a little pickle juice on it! The situation is less fortunate when one of these women — mainly my mom — comes to my house and asks why there is a speck on the windowsill that she can see from 15 paces away. But overall, the perks outweigh the grievances, and I am now well-stocked with old-school tips on how to clean smarter and not harder.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Clean Baseboards

Baseboards often get overlooked and only get noticed when they’re looking particularly dirty. Left without cleaning, baseboards can get pretty dusty and grimy, so you definitely want to include them in your spring cleaning routine. Fortunately, cleaning baseboards is easy. We’ll show you how to clean baseboards quickly and efficiently.
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

What Is Tretinoin? Here's What You Need to Know

Tretinoin is a retinoid acid used to treat acne, as well as improve skin texture and reduce fine lines. The product is only available by prescription from a doctor. Below, we break down everything you need to know about Tretinoin. When I hit my mid-20s, I really started to experience...
SKIN CARE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy