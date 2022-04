Drivers in the District, get ready to slow down or pay up. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 2023 budget proposal includes an extensive expansion of the city’s automated traffic enforcement system in 2023, according to the Washington Post. Part of the overhaul, which would start in October, includes 170 new speed cameras (there are currently 85). Even more new cameras would penalize drivers for infractions like blocking bike and bus lanes or running stop signs—the budget projects that the expansion will cost $9.4 million to achieve.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 24 DAYS AGO