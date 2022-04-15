ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Kaul pushes for gun control, crime prevention

By Christine Hatfield Wisconsin Public Radio
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Attorney General Josh Kaul renewed his push Wednesday for the $115 million Safer Wisconsin legislative package. The call comes even as the Legislature has largely finished its work for the year. Kaul, who’s up for reelection in November, accused Republicans who control the Legislature of standing in the...

