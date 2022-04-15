AG Kaul pushes for gun control, crime prevention

During a WisPolitics.com virtual luncheon, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul commented on the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting Governor Tony Evers' legislative electoral maps. "I think it's frankly consistent with the increasing activism we've seen from the conservative supermajority on the U.S. Supreme Court. There have been several other states whose maps have been challenged, and the court had consistently said that it was too late in the process to require legislatures to redraw maps, but apparently they've reached a different conclusion here in Wisconsin. This is going to create some real complications for our election process." As reported by the Capital Times, the main issue was that Evers' map created 7th majority black district he felt was required by Voting Rights Act, which GOP Legislature dubbed "a 21st-century racial gerrymander ... an untheorized and deeply wrong re-writing of the Voting Rights Act." However, 2022 candidates may start collecting signatures on April 15, due June 1. U.S. Supremes, without comment, rejected Wisconsin GOP Congressmen's request to block Evers' congressional maps.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO