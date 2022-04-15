Decatur Pizzeria Avellino’s Closes on West College Avenue

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The Freshman, the all-day cafe located near the Crystal City Metro station and Amazon HQ, recently rebooted service with a fresh new menu from a prolific D.C. chef. Owner Nick Freshman turned to his friend, chef Tim Ma (Lucky Danger, Laoban Dumplings), to dream up a spring menu that spans from breakfast through dinner. Snacks include Buffalo wings and shrimp skewers, while plates for heartier appetites range from lemon pepper chicken to lemongrass pork spaghetti and steak frites. The Freshman is open Tuesday through Sunday for breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an all-day menu running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with the exception of 4 p.m. on Sundays).

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO