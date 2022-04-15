ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Decatur Pizzeria Avellino’s Closes on West College Avenue

By Beth McKibben
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the Decatur location of Avellino’s is now closed in Decatur, the AJC first reported. A note taped to the front door of the pizzeria on West College Avenue indicates Avellino’s closed on March 22 after 15 years in business. The...

atlanta.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Chef Mashama Bailey’s Second Austin Restaurant Opens in Downtown

After the opening of chef Mashama Bailey and Johno Morsiano’s first-ever Austin restaurant and shop, the Grey Market, in March, the business partners and co-founders quickly opened their second Texas restaurant in the same Thompson hotel, the Diner Bar, in April. Both restaurants are found in the Thompson Austin Hotel at 501 Brazos Street.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Brookhaven, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Decatur, GA
Lifestyle
Decatur, GA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edgewood College#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Ajc#West College Avenue#Italian#Lebanese#El Tesoro#Ga 30317 Lrb 470 Rrb
KOLR10 News

Pickwick Avenue to close for three weeks starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pickwick Avenue will be closed between Elm and Cherry Street for approximately three weeks. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21 for stormwater improvements associated with private development. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Eater

These Atlanta Restaurants and Markets Are Here to Help Celebrate Passover

This year, Passover (Pesach) begins Friday, April 15, and ends Saturday, April 23. The eight-day holiday commemorates the events surrounding the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt and their freedom from enslavement. Each spring, family and friends gather together to celebrate through shared stories, songs, and rituals known as the Passover Seder. The Seder also features many symbolic foods, like matzo, charoset (mixture of fruits and nuts), gefilte fish, brisket, and wine.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Chef Tim Ma Revamps a Crystal City Cafe With Lemongrass Pork Spaghetti

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The Freshman, the all-day cafe located near the Crystal City Metro station and Amazon HQ, recently rebooted service with a fresh new menu from a prolific D.C. chef. Owner Nick Freshman turned to his friend, chef Tim Ma (Lucky Danger, Laoban Dumplings), to dream up a spring menu that spans from breakfast through dinner. Snacks include Buffalo wings and shrimp skewers, while plates for heartier appetites range from lemon pepper chicken to lemongrass pork spaghetti and steak frites. The Freshman is open Tuesday through Sunday for breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an all-day menu running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with the exception of 4 p.m. on Sundays).
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Downtown Greek Restaurant Owner Escapes the Country, Leaving Workers and Rent Unpaid

Greek restaurant Simi Estiatorio closed abruptly on Tuesday, March 22 after less than a year in downtown Austin, allegedly leaving workers without their paychecks. The restaurant is being evicted and the managing partner left the country. The restaurant’s closure was no simple affair, involving an employee walkout, alleged management directives...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

An Elaborate Milkshake and Craft Bar Opens This Week in Portland

Creative Culture may the only place in Portland where someone can drink a milkshake topped with Oreo cheesecake, make a paper maché cactus, and leave with a potted rosemary bush. Dell Ann Upp and her daughter founded Creative Culture in Kansas City, an over-the-top milkshake bar and DIY craft studio designed for families. At Creative Culture, visitors can pick out a craft kit, with options like pottery painting, wreath-making, and nail-and-twine art; the space is also home to a “plant bar,” where people can pick out a plant and container. The milkshake bar leans extravagant, with milkshakes served in mason jars covered in cupcakes, marshmallows, cookies, and whipped cream; visitors can take their milkshake mason jars home with them once all the sugar is gone.
PORTLAND, OR
Malika Bowling

Here are the top 5 restaurants in Woodstock, Georgia

downtown Woodstock (Rootstock Restaurant)Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) In recent years, Woodstock, Georgia has become quite the fun spot to hang out on weekends. Their downtown is lively and features some fabulous restaurants. Here are the top restaurants to put on your list when you are headed to Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Eater

Where to Find a Passover Meal in the Twin Cities

Passover begins at sundown this Friday, April 15, and runs through April 22 (or 23, among some Jewish communities). For the past two years, pandemic restrictions and fears of illness have dampened the joy of family gatherings — but this spring, with case numbers in the Twin Cities low, a renewed (if hesitant) sense of festivity is returning to Passover. And Twin Cities restaurants, from classic Jewish establishments to popular suburban delis, are taking it in stride, offering robust Passover menus for dine-in and takeout.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy