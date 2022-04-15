ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lily Allen enjoys a romantic holiday in Rome with husband David Harbour

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Lily Allen gave fans a glimpse at her romantic getaway with husband David Harbour as they jetted to Rome for the Easter holidays.

The 36-year-old singer shared a series of snaps from their trip in an Instagram post on Friday that she captioned: 'The Harbours - Rome Edition'.

Despite recently missing out on an Olivier Award, Lily seemed in great spirits as she beamed in the sweet snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lT9m_0fAPZ95O00
Fun in the sun: Lily Allen gave fans a glimpse at her romantic getaway with husband David Harbour as they jetted to Rome for the Easter holidays

The Smile singer couldn't resist posing in front of some of the famous landmarks in the Vatican City as she explored the tourist hotspots.

Lily looked delighted as she posed in front of the Trevi fountain and also showed off The Pantheon, later posing in front of Jesus Cocktail Restaurant.

Stranger Things star David, 47, also featured in the snaps, posing in front of one of the most famous Roman statues of Trojan priest Laocoön and his sons Antiphantes and Thymbraeus being attacked by sea serpents, and copied its stance.

Lily also shared pictures of pasta, the ceiling of the Gallery of Maps and photos of some sports jackets by design house Giuliva Heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOJAP_0fAPZ95O00
Funny: Stranger Things' David, 47, posed in front of a Roman statues of Trojan priest Laocoön and his sons Antiphantes and Thymbraeus being attacked by sea serpents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aqzk_0fAPZ95O00
Seeing the sights: The 36-year-old singer shared a series of snaps from their trip in an Instagram post on Friday that she captioned: 'The Harbours - Rome Edition' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8Q5g_0fAPZ95O00

The trip comes after Lily revealed the support she received from her family after she lost out on the Best Actress gong at the Olivier Awards.

Lily had been nominated for her role in 2:22 Ghost Story, but lost out to Sheila Atim for her work in Constellations.

She took to Instagram on Sunday to share with followers a sweet message of condolence from her daughter Ethel, 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svLkp_0fAPZ95O00
Fun times: Lily looked delighted as she posed in front of the Trevi fountain and also showed off The Pantheon, later posing in front of Jesus Cocktail Restaurant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsFvc_0fAPZ95O00
Yum: Lily also shared pictures of pasta, the ceiling of the Gallery of Maps and photos of some sports jackets by design house Giuliva Heritage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDpkD_0fAPZ95O00

The Smile hitmaker shares daughters Ethel and Marnie, 9, with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

'Sorry you didn't get the award' the youngster wrote before adding: 'Yeah I had a good day'.

Lily replied: 'It's not fair!!!!'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka0dk_0fAPZ95O00
Missed out: The trip comes after Lily revealed the support she received from her family after she lost out on the Best Actress gong at the Olivier Awards

Her daughter sweetly texted back: 'It's OK you did a great job, sorry for (sic) to mention it'.

A touched Lily quickly replied: 'It's OK baby, I'm not really upset, I love you so much'.

Lily captioned the photo: 'My 10 year old is the best. I love you Ethel x'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fA7S_0fAPZ95O00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright reveals she has married her boyfriend Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright has confirmed she has married her boyfriend, Andrew Lococo. The Harry Potter star, who played Ginny Weasley in the hit film franchise, shared a post on Instagram on Sunday of the couple displaying their wedding rings together over a shimmering swimming pool, with the caption: “Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)Pictures shared to wedding photographer Kacie Tomita’s Instagram page show a selection...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Jesus
Person
Sheila Atim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Pantheon#Roman
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban. Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Why Renee Zellweger chose prosthetics and padding for 'Pam'

NEW YORK (AP) — In her new NBC limited series, “The Thing About Pam,” Renee Zellweger wears prosthetics and padding to appear heavier in the role of a convicted killer. It's a decision that some critics have questioned, arguing a larger actor could have filled the role.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco reveals unusual living situation after split from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has been a single lady since splitting with her husband Karl Cook in September – but she hasn't been living alone. The Flight Attendant star revealed that she has been sharing her former marital home with someone very "special" over the last few weeks – her co-star Zosia Mamet – after admitting that she is "not dating anybody".
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Relationship, From First Love To Co-Parenting

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe may not be a hot item anymore — but they are certainly still hot Hollywood heavyweights. After playing boarding school lovers in the 1999 teen cult classic Cruel Intentions, the famous exes have gone on to carve their own enviable paths in Tinseltown. Reese took home a Best Actress Oscar in 2006 for her role as June Carter in Walk the Line, and has since produced award-winning TV shows like Big Little Lies. Ryan has become somewhat of an action star and a funnyman, as he can currently be seen in Will Forte’s MacGruber.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy