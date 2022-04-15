ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New outdoor venue adds to amenities at State Farm Stadium

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Farm Stadium Great Lawn area has continued to grow with amenities for fans,...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Best 420 Events and Deals in Phoenix in 2022

No, April 20 still isn't officially considered to be a national holiday. But try telling that to the legion of marijuana lovers or anyone else who considers it to be a major occasion. Thanks to the number 420 carrying a certain significance in both pop culture and pot culture, April...
PHOENIX, AZ
KPVI Newschannel 6

Watch Now: Aquatics center to offer new amenities for Wilderness Ridge members

Many golfers and diners know Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln’s far south club, as that large lodge of logs and stone that transports you from the plains to a mountain retreat. It’s still that, but the newly private club is in the middle of a large expansion and renovation. It closed for the month of February to make progress on a facelift inside the lodge that includes new booths in the main dining room, a new private four seasons dining room, all new furnishings and carpet, a gastro pub, fitness center and rebuilding of the outdoor deck.
GOLF
WJHG-TV

PCB city leaders look to add more amenities to local parks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city leaders have a vision for two local parks. At Thursday’s council meeting, they approved the first step towards meeting that goal. The city is putting roughly $110,000 towards a master plan for both Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Farm Stadium#Sports
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
San Antonio Current

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

During his time in San Antonio, trailblazing rancher and businessman Nathan Kallison, a Russian-immigrant, hired local builder H.C. Thorman to build four stone-exterior homes for him. This 1926 Olmos Park property is one of them, according to a recent property listing. It's now on the market for $1.45 million. Since...
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

High-End Pub Restaurant Opens Second Location

A high-end pub eating experience is opening.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to pub eating, “high end” isn’t necessarily the first term that comes to mind. Most pubs serve similar menu items, and yet this makes it difficult for one location to set itself apart from the competition. This is where Cook & Craft has stepped up to the plate. With a desire to elevate the world of pub food, it presents patrons with a higher-end eating experience, complete with menu items capable of competing with some of the more luxurious restaurants and fine dining establishments around.
PHOENIX, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Barbecue restaurants in Phoenix cater to a wide range of tastes, from traditional Southern fare to unique Arizona interpretations of the art of smoked meats. Thus, if you search for the best barbecue restaurants in Phoenix, below is a comprehensive list of the top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire races through Scottsdale home under construction

PHOENIX – Firefighters from four Valley cities worked together Thursday to put out a huge fire in a house under construction in Scottsdale. The first-alarm blaze at Indian Bend and Pima roads brought crews from the Scottsdale Fire Department, Mesa Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department and Tempe Fire Department to the afternoon scene.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

East Coast Sandwich Shop Opening New Locations in Town

Grab your East Coast sub today.Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ chicken wings, Wing Zone is a popular go-to destination. While the restaurant has gone through some wing shortage issues in the last year, the brand remains strong and continues to grow. However, what fans of the restaurant might not know is the restaurant has partnered with an East Coast sandwich joint, and now, the restaurant, which features everything from an American Wagyu beef steak sandwich to its ever-popular Cole Turkey sandwich, is making its way to greater Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gold mine property in Cave Creek listed with asking price of nearly $6M

PHOENIX — A 62-acre gold mine property in Cave Creek was listed for sale on Thursday for nearly $6 million. The residence located at 11000 E Forest 483 Road is listed for $5,750,000 and has a mine property, a helipad close to Scottsdale and 360-degree panoramic views, according to a Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy