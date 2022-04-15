Sunrise Market in Verrado will break ground

NORFOLK: In the river valleys of east Norfolk many thousands of wild currant bushes flourish in the undergrowth of the sallow carrs. Blackcurrants are probably indigenous to these wetlands, as they are widespread in similar habitats over most of Europe and were known in these parts back in the middle ages. Many of them form huge, sprawling bushes (I have measured one 40 feet in diameter), with branches dipping into the water. Most are infested with “big bud” mites and the nettle-leaf virus which reduces their yield of fruits, but some bushes appear to be immune from the disease and produce bumper crops of quite excellent berries. Red and white currants are almost as plentiful, mainly at a slightly higher level where they are not so regularly waterlogged. These appear to have been introduced from gardens by birds during the past 400 years that they have been cultivated in this country (their foreign origin is indicated by the name “Beyond-sea gooseberries” used for them in the 16th century).

ANIMALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO