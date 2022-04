– The public is invited to celebrate the light and energy of spring this year at MCV Wines in the Tin City Annex of Paso Robles. During their Spring Winemaker’s Dinner on April 2 at 6 p.m., guests will sample six of the winery’s new spring wine releases, each paired with a culinary creation by Chef Mike Zimmerle of Knife+Fork.

