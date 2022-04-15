Putin's revenge: Russian air strike hits Ukrainian missile factory in Kyiv 'that makes weapon used to sink flagship naval vessel Moskva' in the Black Sea

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv with cruise missiles overnight and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

The Kremlin said it had the 'Vizar' plant which it claims manufactures anti-ship missiles after Ukraine claimed it had used a Neptune anti-ship missile to sink Russia's naval flagship the Moskva in the Black Sea.

The ministry said its forces had also completely taken control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Russia said on Wednesday that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered near the steel plant.

Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and the most comprehensive destruction since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

more to follow