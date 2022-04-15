Invasion of privacy: Blue Springs police looking to identity women who were secretly recorded, teen. Blue Springs police are conducting an invasion of privacy investigation that involves more than a dozen victims. Updated: 1 hour ago. The oldest business in the Kansas City metro is about to do something it...
This story originally ran in the October 1951 edition of SPORT magazine, during Jackie Robinson's fifth season in the major leagues. We are republishing it now in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Robinson's debut, on April 15, 1947. This story has been condensed for clarity and space. JACK ROOSEVELT...
LeBron James’ Uninterrupted production company will produce the documentary After Jackie premiering on the HISTORY Channel. The doc will showcase Black professional baseball players who came after Jackie Robinson, the groundbreaking player who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. The HISTORY Channel, in association with MLB, has...
Three-quarters of a century ago, baseball legend Jackie Robinson made history by breaking baseball’s racist color barrier and joining the Brooklyn Dodgers. At the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, Robinson’s legacy lives on. Harry Thomas, head of the Hustle program at the academy says participants, called “scholar athlete,"...
SUFFOLK, Va. - In Major League Baseball, Friday marks the annual Jackie Robinson Day, commemorating the athlete who broke baseball's color barrier. This April 15 marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson's historic MLB debut... it's not just the baseball world celebrating his success, though. The baseball icon has ties to...
