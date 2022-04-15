ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jackie Robinson Day

fox46.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball teams across the country will spend the day on...

www.fox46.com

KCTV 5

Royals honor Jackie Robinson's legacy on historic anniversary

Invasion of privacy: Blue Springs police looking to identity women who were secretly recorded, teen. Blue Springs police are conducting an invasion of privacy investigation that involves more than a dozen victims. Updated: 1 hour ago. The oldest business in the Kansas City metro is about to do something it...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
BET

The HISTORY Channel Set To Premiere Jackie Robinson Documentary

LeBron James’ Uninterrupted production company will produce the documentary After Jackie premiering on the HISTORY Channel. The doc will showcase Black professional baseball players who came after Jackie Robinson, the groundbreaking player who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. The HISTORY Channel, in association with MLB, has...
MLB
Person
Jackie Robinson
NBC Washington

Jackie Robinson's Legacy Lives on in DC 75 Years After His Dodgers Debut

Three-quarters of a century ago, baseball legend Jackie Robinson made history by breaking baseball’s racist color barrier and joining the Brooklyn Dodgers. At the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, Robinson’s legacy lives on. Harry Thomas, head of the Hustle program at the academy says participants, called “scholar athlete,"...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTKR

Chock Full o'Nuts celebrates Jackie Robinson's baseball and business legacies

SUFFOLK, Va. - In Major League Baseball, Friday marks the annual Jackie Robinson Day, commemorating the athlete who broke baseball's color barrier. This April 15 marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson's historic MLB debut... it's not just the baseball world celebrating his success, though. The baseball icon has ties to...
SUFFOLK, VA

