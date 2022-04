Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul took heat Thursday from a pair of primary opponents with very different ideas about her proposed bail changes. Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) took to the State Capitol to rip the governor’s budget priorities and again argued that he would go further in rolling back the state’s bail and discovery laws to appease police unions and prosecutors.

