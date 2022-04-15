ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fire Peter Bosz now!': Furious Lyon fans demand their boss is sacked, with 'embarrassing' defeat by West Ham in the Europa League 'the final straw' amid ongoing misery in Ligue 1

By Sam May For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Lyon fans have insisted boss Peter Bosz is sacked after his side were comfortably beaten 3-0 in their Europa League quarter-final second leg tie against West Ham on Thursday night.

The Hammers netted twice in seven minutes at the end of the first half. Craig Dawson met Pablo Fornals' resulting corner, heading past goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck. Declan Rice's deflected strike then made it 2-0 to put his side in control.

Jarrod Bowen then extended the advantage three minutes after half-time, slotting home following a West Ham counter attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1W0m_0fAPRHmH00
West Ham secured a memorable 3-0 victory over Lyon to reach the Europa League semi-finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46okYk_0fAPRHmH00
The results leaves Lyon manager Peter Bosz in the firing line, with his team also 10th in Ligue 1

The victory meant David Moyes' side secured their first European semi-final in 46 years, with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, who upset Spanish giants Barcelona 3-2 at the Nou Camp to win 4-3 on aggregate, their opponents.

Following the result, Lyon fans took to social media to voice their anger towards manager Bosz after full-time.

A Lyon fan group was left furious following West Ham's victory, posting in French which translates in English to: 'This result is unacceptable. I didn't see professional players after the first goal. Ashamed.'

One supporter wrote: 'Fire Peter Bosz now, losing to West Ham is the last straw, and we're 10th in Ligue 1!'

Another, who was clearly left angered, posted: "Bosz get away from my club, that is enough!'

One fan simply said: 'He must be out tonight'.

While another posted: 'It's over. Bosz out now'.

One supporter even labelled the Dutchman a 'living nightmare', saying: Bosz you have to leave, you have been a living nightmare since you arrived at this club. There are no more results, you get confused with everyone, you have to leave.'

And the Olympic Lyonnais fan group of the United Kingdom also believes their boss will be sacked following the loss, saying: 'Bosz will be gone after this. Can't see how he survives. It's embarrassing.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
