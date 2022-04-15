WhatsApp confirms 4 major new features are coming very soon – including emoji reactions
EMOJI reactions are finally set to arrive on WhatsApp as part of a major update that'll launch "soon".
The Meta-owned app has been testing the idea for sometime but bosses have confirmed it will become a reality.
Emoji reactions have been a long-requested option, which allows people to save time and effort by quickly adding a heart or laughing face next to individual messages.
As well as a heart and laughing face, users will find the shocked face, sad face and prayer hands.
But WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said this is just the beginning.
In future, you'll be able to send any emoji as a reaction in any skin tone.
The announcement came as the popular messaging app announced a brand new mega group feature called Communities.
Elsewhere, the firm said a new admin delete option is coming to groups, allowing admins to "remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats".
Voice calls are getting a boost too, with the ability to have up to 32 people in one call at once.
And anyone wanting to share larger files via WhatsApp is in luck as well.
The maximum size will increase to a decent 2GB (gigabytes) so you can send more photos and bulky videos to friends.
Meta hasn't given an exact date when they'll all launch.
But a rep told The Verge you can expect to see them "soon".
So be on the lookout for the next update that comes your way as it could have these goodies in store.
