ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

WhatsApp confirms 4 major new features are coming very soon – including emoji reactions

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zzx3y_0fAPRDFN00

EMOJI reactions are finally set to arrive on WhatsApp as part of a major update that'll launch "soon".

The Meta-owned app has been testing the idea for sometime but bosses have confirmed it will become a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x96Jq_0fAPRDFN00
WhatsApp has lots coming soon Credit: WhatsApp

Emoji reactions have been a long-requested option, which allows people to save time and effort by quickly adding a heart or laughing face next to individual messages.

As well as a heart and laughing face, users will find the shocked face, sad face and prayer hands.

But WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said this is just the beginning.

In future, you'll be able to send any emoji as a reaction in any skin tone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYrfU_0fAPRDFN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OP5k3_0fAPRDFN00

The announcement came as the popular messaging app announced a brand new mega group feature called Communities.

Elsewhere, the firm said a new admin delete option is coming to groups, allowing admins to "remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats".

Voice calls are getting a boost too, with the ability to have up to 32 people in one call at once.

And anyone wanting to share larger files via WhatsApp is in luck as well.

The maximum size will increase to a decent 2GB (gigabytes) so you can send more photos and bulky videos to friends.

Meta hasn't given an exact date when they'll all launch.

But a rep told The Verge you can expect to see them "soon".

So be on the lookout for the next update that comes your way as it could have these goodies in store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EM2U_0fAPRDFN00
Communities is another big arrival set to come Credit: WhatsApp
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Sky Tv#Smart Phone#Ios#Communities#Verge#Phones Gadgets
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKRC

Apple adds 100+ new emojis, including pregnant man

UNDATED (WKRC) - Apple's latest update to iOS 15.4 features 123 new emoji options. They include "Melting Face," "Heart Hands," and "Nest with Eggs." The "Handshake" emoji also now has 25 new skin tones for users. The announcement has sparked some backlash, with some accusing Apple of going too far.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Dying Light 2 Developer Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature Is Coming

Dying Light 2 was released last month missing some features players were puzzled to see missing. While the game is brimming with content like every modern open-world RPG, it's missing some features players have come to expect from modern AAA games. Unfortunately, for these players, these types of features are increasingly pushed to post-launch for a variety of reasons. One of these features is a photo mode, which is almost never included at launch anymore but is rather saved for later for a post-launch pop. Dying Light 2 is the latest example of this practice. Whether it was held intentionally or pushed so Techland could focus on other things, we don't know. What we do know is it's a feature that was missing at launch, is still missing, but is being worked on.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Google Chrome vs. Samsung Internet: Which Android Browser Is Better?

There's a good chance you use Google Chrome on a daily basis. After all, it's the world's most popular web browser. And while there are certainly good things to be said about it, you'd be surprised by the features other browsers offer. One of such browsers is Samsung Internet. Samsung...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to delete Snapchat on iPhone

Whether you’re ready to fully ghost the platform or deactivate your account for a bit, follow along for how to delete Snapchat on iPhone. If you’re ready to part ways with Snapchat, the service makes it easy to do with an option to delete your account right in the iOS app’s settings.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

WhatsApp tests new feature to organize groups for work, school

April 14 (Reuters) - WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Communities to organize groups in larger structures that could be used by workplaces or schools, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms (FB.O) said on Thursday. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said the feature would bring together groups, which are...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a community tab for Android

WhatsApp is supposedly working on a community tab for its Android app. It will replace the camera shortcut on the left side of the chat screen. The feature could be rolled out in a future update, but the release date is unknown. WhatsApp could be testing a new way for...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Elon bids for Twitter, WhatsApp adds Communities, Spotify goes ‘Live’

The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion. Downloads of apps also grew by 5%, reaching 230 billion in 2021, and mobile ad spend grew 23% year over year to reach $295 billion.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
390K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy