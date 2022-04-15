ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to file a tax return extension as the deadline approaches – see the exact date you need to have your forms in by

By Chris Bradford
 1 day ago
AMERICANS still have time to request an extension as the deadline to file taxes nears.

The IRS has received more than 91million returns so far and millions of taxpayers have until April 18 to file.

But, Americans can request an extension that will see their deadline moved to October 17.

Those that want extra time must complete Form 4868 using the IRS’ Free File tool.

This one-page form asks for general information like name, address, Social Security number, and an estimate of how much you owe in taxes.

Or, the form can be printed off and posted to their local IRS office.

But, it must be postmarked by April 18.

Americans that are granted an extension may get extra time to file their taxes but tax adviser Eric Bronnenkant told Fox Business: “Extension to file is not an extension to pay.”

Those that do not request an extension and fail to submit their tax returns on time may face a penalty.

Most Americans have until April 18 to file their taxes but those in Massachusetts and Maine have until April 19 because of Patriots Day.

Taxpayers should receive their refund within 21 days of filing.

The penalty could cost you five percent of your unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month where the return is late.

But, it won't exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes.

The IRS will send those facing fines, an 'Underpayment of Estimated Tax by Individuals Penalty' notice.

Penalties are calculated based on the following:

  • Amount of the underpayment.
  • The period when the underpayment was due and underpaid.
  • The interest rate for underpayments that IRS publishes quarterly.

Interest is added to the fine and will increase until the payment is made in full.

Underpayment penalties may be waived for reasons including a casualty event or disaster.

More than $204billion worth of refunds has already been issued.

The amount is up 13.4 per cent compared to last year.

And, the average refund stands at $3,226, according to the IRS.

Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
