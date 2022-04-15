ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Surveillance video appears to show driver run over woman after minor traffic accident

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey man was accused of attempted murder...

www.nbcnews.com

Daily Mail

Man suspected of abducting Nevada teen is seen lurking in Walmart parking lot moments before jumping into her passenger seat: New surveillance video is released nine days after 18-year-old vanished and her vehicle was dumped

New surveillance footage has been released in the case of the disappearance of an 18-year-old Nevada woman who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month. It appears that the suspect may have been deliberately lying in wait for Naomi Irion, or at the very least knew of her routine, before her sudden disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Woman Repeatedly Run Over By Driver During Road-Rage Attack

Shocking video shows a New Jersey man repeatedly running over a woman with his vehicle during a ruthless road-rage attack. The footage captured on Tuesday (April 12) by a witness shows the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean drove his Mitsubishi SUV over a 23-year-old victim after they had a minor traffic accident in Elizabeth.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NBC New York

Driver Seen on Video Running Over Man While Doing Donuts in Manhattan Cuffed: Cops

The driver seen on video running over a 23-year-old man while doing donuts on Manhattan streets has been arrested, police said, after the victim suffered a fractured skull. Video showed the driver, identified by police as Tyler Greer, performing the stunts near the corner of Vandam Street and Greenwich Street in Hudson Square just after minutes after midnight on March 19.
MANHATTAN, NY
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Man tells police he confused woman they say he tried to stuff in his trunk for his wife, was not trying to kidnap her: report

A Utah man reportedly told police that the kidnapping accusation they were laying on him was all just a big misunderstanding. According to reports, the man explained to police that he simply believed the woman he was being accused of trying to take off a sidewalk was his wife, who he claimed he had been arguing with in their home prior to the incident. Maybe that can happen, somehow, but that doesn’t explain why police say he tried to stuff the woman he claims he thought was his wife into the trunk of his car.
PUBLIC SAFETY

