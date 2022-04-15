Box Office: “Fantastic Beasts” Sequel Not So Fantastic in Previews, Down 33%

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbeldore is out in two days and apparently it has a major plot hole that fans aren't very happy about it. While the new Harry Potter movie isn't completely out yet, reviews have started to pour in for the third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off series. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently boasts a 58, a very middling score. That said, Harry Potter fans will be hopeful the movie continues the growing trend of critic scores and consumer scores being miles off each other, however, if predecessor Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is an indicator, this won't be the case, as that move received lousy scores from both critics and consumers alike.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO