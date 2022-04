For Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who've arrived at the middle of the month and are left wondering what they should play next, you're in luck: Two more options are now available. That's because the latest batch of free Games with Gold for April just dropped which means two games are now free for subscribers to download and keep for good so long as their subscriptions remain intact. Those two games are Hue and MX vs ATV Alive, and each of them will be available to claim for the next couple of weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO