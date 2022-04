Her brother died immediately when a land mine exploded by the car. Her 14-year-old nephew survived just long enough to cry for help as he burned in the wreck. For 19 days this month Anastasiia Maltseva lost contact with her family after their Ukrainian city was severed from the outside world, deprived of food, water, medicine, heat and mobile communications. Finally she was getting news of them again.

SOCIETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO