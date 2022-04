West New York is getting ready to launch its compost program in April. Community members came out to speak in support of the town’s efforts at its March 23 meeting. Hailey Benson, a North Bergen resident and member of NB Earth Talks, previously asked the town to implement a community garden and compost bins at its January board meeting, when plans for park upgrades were unveiled. While there was a plan for a community garden already at Miller Park, there was nothing planned relating to compost.

