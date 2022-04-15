BTD to remove bogus stop sign somebody put up at Dorchester intersection

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police honored a 911 dispatcher who helped save a man who became trapped at an MBTA station. Last Saturday, Moneeka Colston received a call from a man who had fallen and could not move. He could not tell her where he was. Moneeka kept him on the line for more than an hour, tracking him down to an area between two walls at Back Bay Station. Colston, a nearly 20-year veteran dispatcher, said she tries to treat each call as if it’s one of her family members. Boston Firefighters breached a wall to rescue a man...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO