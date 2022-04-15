Mom, boyfriend arrested in murder of boy, 5, on LI

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A mother and her boyfriend were arrested and charged with murdering the mom's 5-year-old son on Long Island last spring, police said Friday.

The boy, King Owusu, was found lifeless by officers responding to a 911 call at an apartment on Leroy Avenue, near 8th Street, in Brentwood on April 1, 2021, according to Suffolk County police.

The child was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed he suffered “blunt force trauma throughout his body,” according to police.

An investigation by detectives led to a grand jury indictment and county court arrest warrants for the mom and her boyfriend.

Valerie Owusu, 26, and boyfriend Emmanuel Addae, 27, were charged with second-degree murder and arraigned Friday at Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead.

Both Owusu and Addae are from Orange, New Jersey. Their connection to the Brentwood apartment wasn’t immediately clear.