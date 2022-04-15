ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Woman with one leg attempting to run 102 marathons in 102 days

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwIOz_0fAPLsdi00

BOSTON (AP) — Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days.

Last month, a little more than two-thirds toward her goal of setting a new world record for back-to-back marathons, the South Africa native posted something on Twitter that got people talking.

“The first thing I did after my run today was take off my leg. Felt so good,” she tweeted. “Marathon 69 done. 31 marathons to go.”

That was last month, and she’s still running — covering the classic 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon distance day in, day out, rain or shine, occasionally on a treadmill but mostly on roads and trails near her home in Gilbert, Arizona. If her streak remains intact heading into the Boston Marathon on April 18 , it’ll be marathon No. 92.

Unlike the 30,000 others running the storied course, Hunt-Broersma, 46, will have done a marathon the day before. Somehow, she’ll have to rally body and soul to run another the day after. And another after that. And then eight more.

All on a carbon-fiber blade that’s been her left leg ever since she lost the real thing below the knee to a rare cancer.

FDA approves first COVID-19 breath test for emergency use

“You make peace with pain,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think my pain threshold is probably quite high at the moment. It’s one step at a time.”

Boston is the only certified marathon she’s including in her quest. The others she’s running on one of two loops near her home or indoors on a treadmill — a monotonous machine many runners derisively call the “dreadmill.”

In 2001, while she and her Dutch husband were living in the Netherlands, Hunt-Broersma was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer more typically seen in children. Overnight, a golf ball-sized bulge appeared on an old scar that had become tender. A biopsy confirmed the worst, and within weeks, her leg was amputated below the knee.

“The biggest struggle was accepting that part of my body was gone,” she said. (She’s since made peace with that: A favorite T-shirt reads, “A Zombie Chewed It Off.”)

Until five years ago, she wasn’t at all athletic, but getting started was expensive. Carbon-fiber blades designed for running cost around $10,000 and aren’t covered by health insurance. Survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing , which killed three spectators and wounded 260 others, ran into the same problem when they sought to reclaim their lives.

“Running really changed my life,” she said. “It helped me accept myself as an amputee. It gave me a sense of freedom. I fell in love with the process of pushing my body further just to see what I could do.”

Subsequent marathons led to ultrarunning over extended distances, including a 100-mile (160-kilometer) race. So when Hunt-Broersma learned that Alyssa Amos Clark,a nondisabledrunner from Bennington, Vermont, covered the marathon distance 95 days in a row in 2000 , an idea was born: She’d do 100. That plan got foiled this week when British runner Kate Jayden completed 101 marathons in as many days , so Hunt-Broersma has a new goal: “Now I’m going for at least 102.”

“I hoped it would inspire a lot of people to get out of their comfort zone and push a little bit farther,” she said.

She worried her stump would become raw and painful, and the first two weeks were rough. Since then, though, she’s gotten into a sustainable rhythm, taking care to ice and massage the stump. When it became swollen, she switched to a running prosthesis with a little more room.

The only day MLB players can wear No. 42? Jackie Robinson Day

But there have been mental challenges as well on the road to 102, which began on Jan. 17. On a recent outing, Hunt-Broersma — who’s been averaging a little over five hours per marathon — felt near collapse at 15 miles (24 kilometers) and burst into tears. Suddenly the entire odyssey was in doubt.

“I had a total emotional breakdown. I was like, ‘I just can’t do this. What was I thinking?’” she said. “The trick for me is just to break it down into little goals. Just get to the next mile. And then the next one.”

Her support team is her husband and their two young children, but she’s also gained a large social media following.

This week, after logging marathon No. 85, well-wishers offered virtual applause. “You just seem to eat marathons for breakfast,” one person tweeted. “In such bleak times, thank you for serving as an inspiration,” commented another.

As she nears the end of her epic quest, Hunt-Broersma hopes she inspires a singular thought in others, regardless of their own physical challenges:

“You’re stronger than you think — and you’re capable of so much more.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Pelosi responds to report questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) in a statement to KRON4 after reports questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve. Calling Feinstein “a workhorse for the people of California and a respected leader among her colleagues in the Senate,” Pelosi stated that the attacks on her fellow […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

Dick & Rick Hoyt Award Goes To Chris Nikic Ahead Of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The second annual Dick & Rick Hoyt Award was given to Chris Nikic this Friday. He is the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathalon. Nikic ran his first Boston Marathon back in October. This year he is the first Adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome. He and his dad Nik told WBZ-TV they’re hoping every marathon will follow Boston’s lead and dedicate bib 321 to a neurodivergent athlete. The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award is given annually to someone “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.” Dick Hoyt was a Boston Marathon icon as for decades he ran the course while pushing his son Rick. You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Vermont State
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race starts at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Ap#Twitter#The Associated Press
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Kounalakis eyes 2026 run for CA governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis told Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo that she is “certainly looking at putting together a campaign” for a potential run for governor in 2026. “I’m going to work very hard to make sure that we have a woman governor and 2026 would be a great year […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sierra snow brings trouble for drivers, business for resorts

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The spring storm in the Sierra is causing headaches for drivers, but it is also offering good news for ski resorts as the snow brings much-needed precipitation. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans crews were hard at work clearing the roadways. The CHP responded to numerous collisions and spinouts Thursday. One […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
South Africa
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Sherri Papini emotional during court appearance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sherri Papini faced a judge Wednesday afternoon after admitting she faked her kidnapping in 2016. FOX40 cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, but Papini was visibly emotional when the judge addressed her. She didn’t speak as she and her attorney, William Portanova, walked into the federal courthouse. Portanova had to […]
REDDING, CA
FOX40

DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents in the downtown Sacramento shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others reveal that three of the dead had been involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout, with at least one of them firing a weapon. Documents filed Friday by Sacramento County District […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Issues muddle hearing on inmate early release policy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spent the day taking public comment on a temporary policy that allows incarcerated people to earn more time off of their sentence. But technology problems during the hours-long hearing overshadowed comments from both sides of the issue. Some called the hearing ineffective.  The teleconference […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2 dogs die, 12 people displaced in Citrus Heights apartment fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — An apartment complex fire in Citrus Heights killed two dogs and displaced several people Wednesday evening. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on social media just after 6 p.m. that a second-floor apartment on Sunrise East Way near Fair Oaks Boulevard was engulfed in flames and was spreading to other […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Boston

Map: The best places to watch the Boston Marathon

From the starting line to the final stretch, here are the spots you should check out on Marathon Monday. Marathon Monday is a special day for the athletes and the spectators. Whether you’re cheering on a loved one or just want to have a good time, the 26.2-mile course has plenty of awesome places to catch the action.
FOX40

FOX40

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy