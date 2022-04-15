ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania GOP Senate Debate: What are your questions for the candidates?

By George Stockburger
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtj4g_0fAPLqsG00

HARRISBURG (NEXSTAR) – Candidates vying for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race will face off in an exclusive multi-market prime time debate hosted by abc27.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

Viewers will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions that will be answered live during the debate.

You can submit your questions in the following ways:

Tag us with your questions on Twitter or share your questions on our Facebook page. Make sure to use the hashtag #PASen
Submit a video of yourself asking the candidates a question. Email the videos to WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv OR share the video to debate-related posts on any of our social media platforms.

Video Requirements :

  • Keep your question to 20 seconds
  • Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

  • Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)
  • Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well-lit (so we can hear and see you)
  • Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)
  • Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)
  • Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tb1RK_0fAPLqsG00

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

Republican Governor candidates will debate for one hour on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

Questions for the Republican Governor candidates can also be submitted by emailing WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PAGov, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

An exclusive debate has also been announced between the Democratic Party candidates for Senate on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include: John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, and Conor Lamb

Questions for the Democratic Senate candidates can also be submitted by emailing WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PASen, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Convicted felon sentenced to prison for drug and firearm offenses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A convicted felon from Pittston was sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm possession charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pablo Valentin, 44, of Pittston, was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years and 3 months in prison followed by a 3-year term of supervised release, for possession with the intent to […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with tax evasion

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man was indicted by a federal grand jury charged with tax evasion. According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Ronald Halko. 79, of Scranton, attempted to evade payment of Trust Fund Recovery Penalty (TFRP) taxes. Which is the collecting of employment taxes by the IRS […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Maryland State
Harrisburg, PA
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Youngstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Washington, PA
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Lou Barletta
Fox News

Democrat lawmaker calls Republicans 'the mouths of a cult' that has no agenda

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said Republicans have no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections while appearing on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports" on Saturday. Host Cori Coffin spoke with the Pennsylvania lawmaker about the ongoing Jan. 6 committee and highlighted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann’s analysis that Democrats are focusing on Jan. 6 and former President Trump to scare their voters into voting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

How Joe Manchin Knifed the Democrats — and Bailed on Saving Democracy

Click here to read the full article. “Giddy” is not a word people use to describe Jon Tester. The towering senior U.S. senator from Montana is blunt and pragmatic. In the halls of Congress, he’s one of the last surviving rural Democrats. When he’s not in Washington, D.C., Tester runs a dirt farm in Montana that’s been in his family for three generations.  A dirt-farming rural Democrat knows better than to overhype. So it came as a surprise when, one day this winter, Tester showed up visibly excited at the office of his friend Michael Bennet, one of Colorado’s two Democratic...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Democratic Senate#Nexstar#Republican#U S Senate
Colorado Newsline

What Andy Biggs says about Colorado Republicans

Republican Party leaders in Colorado say they want to get past stop-the-steal rhetoric. They say voters aren’t interested in hearing about the “big lie” that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. They say they want to look ahead and focus on issues like gas prices, crime and education. Then they contradict […] The post What Andy Biggs says about Colorado Republicans appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
WTRF

Top Ohio Republican Senate candidates to debate on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The top five Republican candidates battling to appear on the November ballot for Ohio’s Senate seat will square off during a debate at Fox 8 News in Cleveland Monday. It comes days after a heated exchange between two candidates, Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, at...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK

Fight at Ohio GOP Senate debate elevates military issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A near-physical altercation in the nasty Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio led to a demand Monday from some military veterans that one candidate apologize for his seeming insult, while the target of their request said he respects and honors the military but stands by his statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: GOP candidates should embrace better debates

The Republican gubernatorial candidates who are pushing away a real, moderated, journalistic debate are not only doing themselves a disservice but also are doing the same to their party and constituents. On Monday, four members of the jam-packed field of GOP candidates vying for the top spot in Pennsylvania politics...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy