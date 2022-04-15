ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Bridgers Drops New Song, ‘Sidelines,’ From Hulu’s ‘Conversations With Friends’

By Jem Aswad
 2 days ago
UPDATED : Phoebe Bridgers has dropped “Sidelines,” her first original song since her Grammy-nominated 2020 album “Punisher.” The moody and low-key track is from Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s low-key blockbuster novel “ Conversations With Friends .”

Bridgers will be making her first-ever appearance at the Coachella festival this and next weekend, and then will launch a long tour of North America and Europe through the end of August; dates appear below.

ALL DATES

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella – Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella – Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus – Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY

6/16: Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

6/20: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

6/23: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte – Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France

7/20: AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands

7/22: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

7/24: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

7/27: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

7/28: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

7/29:O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

8/7: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8/21: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA

8/24: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic Festival – Pasadena, CA

