Twins call up outfielder Kyle Garlick

By Dan Edwards
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

The Minnesota Twins have brought back an old friend to help fill out the outfield.

The team selected the contract of outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A affiliate St. Paul. Garlick played four games for the Saints this season going 3-for-13, including a triple and a home run.

Garlick played in 36 games for the Twins last season. He hit .232 with five home runs and 10 RBI.

To make room for Garlick on the 40-man, the Twins designated Dereck Rodríguez for assignment or release.

The Twins start a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. You can hear the game on WCCO Radio on Friday night. You can hear the game on Saturday on our sister station 102.9 The Wolf or on WCCO Radio on the Audacy app .

