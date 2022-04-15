ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics playoff history

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BBcn_0fAPL9Rc00

Since the New Jersey Nets’ first NBA season in 1976, the franchise has gone on to qualify for the playoffs in 23 seasons.

Over that same period, the Boston Celtics have made the playoffs an impressive 34 times – yet the first round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs will be just the fourth playoff series between the Nets and Celtics.

The Nets arrive to the first-round series via the NBA’s play-in tournament, but despite being the lower seed, Brooklyn is the betting favorite to topple Jayson Tatum’s second-seeded Celtics.

Here’s a look back at the playoff history between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.

2002 NBA playoffs: Nets win 4-2 in Eastern Conference Finals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwLQh_0fAPL9Rc00
AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA

Jason Kidd led the New Jersey Nets to the first of consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002, and the Nets overturned a 2-1 series deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics.

Following a heroic Celtics comeback victory in Game 3, the Nets eked out a crucial 94-92 win in Game 4 at what was then the FleetCenter, then took the series lead at home in Game 5. In the deciding Game 6, Kidd posted a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and six Nets scored in double figures in a 96-88 wn.

2003 NBA playoffs: Nets win 4-0 in conference semi-finals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCu83_0fAPL9Rc00
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The Nets won three fewer games in the 2002-03 regular season, but they breezed through the East playoffs, sweeping the Celtics in the semis and the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics pushed Game 4 in Boston to double-overtime, but the Nets pulled away behind Kidd’s 29-point performance.

2021 NBA playoffs: Nets win 4-1 in first round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrzpZ_0fAPL9Rc00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

18 years later, the Nets and Celtics finally met again, this time with former Celtics star Kyrie Irving facing off against his old team. Jayson Tatum was phenomenal for the Celtics, scoring 50 in a Game 3 win, 40 in a Game 4 loss, and 32 in a do-or-die Game 5, but the Celtics couldn’t stop the trio of James Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James names the best coach in the NBA

LeBron James knows who his pick is for the best coach in the NBA. James was watching the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night and couldn’t help but praise his former coach. “Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The New Jersey Nets#The Boston Celtics#The Nets And Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Eastern Conference Finals#Fleetcenter
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s Net Worth in 2022

Devin Booker is a professional basketball player that plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. He is considered to be one of the best young players in the league as he is currently in the top 5 in the race for the 2021-2022 NBA MVP Award. He has already accomplished a lot of feats in his young career; he has won an Olympic gold medal, was named an NBA All-Star, and he scored the second-highest scoring game in the NBA since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in 2006. All that’s left now is to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the Phoenix Suns. In this article, however, we will be talking about Devin Booker’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
NBC Sports

Are Celtics best team in NBA? Jaylen Brown has confident take

The Boston Celtics are a confident group with the start of the 2022 NBA playoffs just a few days away. That confidence is warranted, too. The C's won 26 of their last 32 games and finished the season with the league's best defensive rating. Boston also took a step forward offensively in 2022, ranking ninth in offensive rating.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy