Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics playoff history

Since the New Jersey Nets’ first NBA season in 1976, the franchise has gone on to qualify for the playoffs in 23 seasons.

Over that same period, the Boston Celtics have made the playoffs an impressive 34 times – yet the first round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs will be just the fourth playoff series between the Nets and Celtics.

The Nets arrive to the first-round series via the NBA’s play-in tournament, but despite being the lower seed, Brooklyn is the betting favorite to topple Jayson Tatum’s second-seeded Celtics.

Here’s a look back at the playoff history between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.

2002 NBA playoffs: Nets win 4-2 in Eastern Conference Finals

Jason Kidd led the New Jersey Nets to the first of consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002, and the Nets overturned a 2-1 series deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics.

Following a heroic Celtics comeback victory in Game 3, the Nets eked out a crucial 94-92 win in Game 4 at what was then the FleetCenter, then took the series lead at home in Game 5. In the deciding Game 6, Kidd posted a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and six Nets scored in double figures in a 96-88 wn.

2003 NBA playoffs: Nets win 4-0 in conference semi-finals

The Nets won three fewer games in the 2002-03 regular season, but they breezed through the East playoffs, sweeping the Celtics in the semis and the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics pushed Game 4 in Boston to double-overtime, but the Nets pulled away behind Kidd’s 29-point performance.

2021 NBA playoffs: Nets win 4-1 in first round

18 years later, the Nets and Celtics finally met again, this time with former Celtics star Kyrie Irving facing off against his old team. Jayson Tatum was phenomenal for the Celtics, scoring 50 in a Game 3 win, 40 in a Game 4 loss, and 32 in a do-or-die Game 5, but the Celtics couldn’t stop the trio of James Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant.