‘You Just Let Him Out In the Middle of the Street’: Detroit School Bus Driver Charged After Allegedly Not Activating Stop Sign, Then Driving Off After Autistic 13-Year-Old Was Fatally Struck
A school bus driver in Detroit was charged in connection with the car accident that led to death of an autistic teen who was struck after getting off her carrier. The woman allegedly did not follow protocol put in place to alert ongoing traffic while a child is exiting the bus,...newyorkbeacon.com
Comments / 5