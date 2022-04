If you have looming medical debts on your credit report, there's relief on the way. The three largest credit bureaus, TransUnion, Equifax and Experian are removing cleared medical debts from consumers credit reports beginning in July. This means that if you've paid your medical bill in full and the debt is still sitting on your credit report as a negative mark, this negative mark will now be removed.

HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO