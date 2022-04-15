Furst sidelined all summer

After a brief career with the Memphis Tigers, star freshman Emoni Bates has decided to transfer. In a statement shared to On3.com, the 6-foot-9 forward gave thanks for his time at the university:. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hansen’s Natalie Gomes signed with the College of Southern Idaho cheer team Friday, making her the first Husky cheerleader to ever be on scholarship at the next level. Gomes didn’t even pick up the sport until her junior year and didn’t even compete...
When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
Kelly Walsh soccer players Caden Allaire and Hayden Hollinger will play at the next level at Casper College. Allaire is the Trojan's starting keeper and has allowed just 2 goals through 6 matches this season with 15 saves and 4 shut-outs. He was an all-state selection in 2021 and also played a big role on the KW basketball team as he averaged 8 points and 4 rebounds per game,
Zion Williamson isn’t playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick looks pretty good on the bench. The former Duke Blue Devils star, who’s been sitting out this...
