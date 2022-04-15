Furst sidelined all summer

Kelly Walsh soccer players Caden Allaire and Hayden Hollinger will play at the next level at Casper College. Allaire is the Trojan's starting keeper and has allowed just 2 goals through 6 matches this season with 15 saves and 4 shut-outs. He was an all-state selection in 2021 and also played a big role on the KW basketball team as he averaged 8 points and 4 rebounds per game,

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO