ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Chase Elliott Had Better Be Prepared to Start Answering Questions, Steve Letarte Says

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chase Elliott leads the NASCAR Cup Series in points through eight races, but he's also the only winless Hendrick Motorsports...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega

LINCOLN, Ala. (Gray News) - An Earnhardt will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for a NASCAR series race. Richard Childress Racing announced earlier this week that Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, will be driving his grandfather’s No. 3 Chevrolet on April 23 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR Dirt)

NASCAR tv schedule for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR goes dirt track racing in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile Bristol Dirt Track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Bristol Dirt tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Dirt Format. -There...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Steve Letarte
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Alan Gustafson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Racing News

Bristol Dirt Heat Race Lineups: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR starting lineups for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track; Cup & Trucks. Tomorrow, the racing action begins at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series will each take to the track for heat races. View the Bristol Dirt heat race lineups below. Bristol...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kyle Busch says dirt racing takes NASCAR backwards

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is done with NASCAR races on dirt as the series rolls to the Bristol Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR is back on the dirt. The famed half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway has been transformed back to a dirt track and is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Speedway
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Figure Coming Out Of Retirement Next Week

For the last two decades, Larry McReynolds has served as a NASCAR analyst for FOX Sports, with stints TNT and SiriusXM also mixed in. Before that, McReynolds was a longtime accomplished NASCAR crew chief. Now, after more than 20 years away from that role, McReynolds will be back on the box next Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Bristol NASCAR picks, Food City Dirt Race predictions, odds, lineup from legendary expert

Bristol Motor Speedway changed surfaces for the first of its two NASCAR Cup Series races last year, switching from concrete to dirt. Joey Logano made the most of the transformation, capturing the checkered flag for his only victory of the season in the first series race on dirt since 1970. Logano hopes to repeat the feat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night. The 31-year-old former Cup Series champion has yet to post a victory in 2022 but was runner-up at Martinsville last weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday will be a busy day on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Both the Cup and Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races each. Those races will set the starting lineup for the main events for both series. The Truck race is at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

Has Kyle Busch lost his mojo?

Under normal circumstances, Kyle Busch would be the favorite to win during a Bristol Motor Speedway race weekend. It’s far from normal with the track surface covered in clay for the Food City Dirt Race and Busch winning just three Cup Series races since the start of the 2020 NASCAR season.
BRISTOL, TN
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Join the Broadcast Booth at Talladega

Next week, NASCAR will have legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the booth for FOX’s coverage of the race at Talladega. Amid all of the chaos from tonight (4/17), the news came in that Dale Jr. is headed back to the booth. When the driver first made his move to TV, he was an NBC talent. However, he’ll be in the booth for the other network next week.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

184K+
Followers
29K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy