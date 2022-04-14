ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Period Piano Collection exhibit opens in Redlands

By siw heede For the Redlands Community News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Period Piano Collection, established in 2005, is a hidden gem in Redlands. Started by Bill Shull, registered piano technician and master of music, it was created to allow for the experience of music on the instruments it was originally created for. The non-profit organization values, conserves, preserves and offers performance,...

Panhandle Post

CSC art faculty exhibit opens

CHADRON – A Chadron State College faculty art show, Persist, is open in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery now until April 8. The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to a closing reception April 7 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Faculty in the show include Laura Bentz, Mary Donahue, Trudy Denham, and Dewayne Gimeson. The exhibit features photography, prints, ceramics, and multimedia pieces.
CHADRON, NE
Ledger Independent

Senior art exhibit opens March 30

Seniors graduating from Morehead State’s Department of Art and Design will have a chance to showcase their work during the annual senior art show and exhibit. “Everything Considered: 2022 MSU Art & Design Senior Juried Exhibition” runs from Wednesday, March 30, to Wednesday, April 13. An opening reception will be held Wednesday, March 30, 5-7 p.m. in the Golding-Yang Art Gallery in the Claypool-Young Art Building on MSU’s campus.
MOREHEAD, KY
The Telegraph

Elsah Museum photo exhibit opens April 1

ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Museum has announced the opening of the Village of Elsah Museum, 26 LaSalle St. for the 2022 season with its annual photography exhibit on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the beauty and unique qualities of the Village. The exhibit theme is "Elsah Postcard." The judge was Erica Popp, an artist and photography teacher. She commented on the high quality of the submitted images. She felt that the winner gave a clear message encouraging winter visitors to come to Elsah and see the Eagles. The exhibit awards include the annual Village of Elsah purchase prize, four special recognitions and a youth prize.
ELSAH, IL
CBS LA

Christians from across Southern California celebrate Easter Sunday

Christians from across Southern California Sunday were celebrating Easter with many services being held. In Manhattan Beach, a sunrise service was planned for 6:30 a.m. near the pier. It was one of many services around the Southland in celebration of the holiday. In downtown Los Angeles, the Midnight Mission was expected to hold its Easter celebration for the first time in two years. It was canceled previously due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus. The celebration would include a meal involving herb chicken, honey glazed ham, steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes.Nearby, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be able to seat its full capacity of 3,000 for Easter Masses after being limited to 130 people in 2021 and being closed in 2020. The Rev. David Gallardo, the cathedral's pastor, will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass, the Mass of the Resurrection of Our Lord, in English at 10 a.m. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate the Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

