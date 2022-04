Tuesday’s stormy ride turned into a $297,000 payday for a Mississippi Lottery player who won from the March 22 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. As a Natchez man was driving through the town Tuesday, the storms started rolling in quickly. His wife encouraged him to turn around; but, he insisted on stopping at 61 Hill Food & Fuel on Highway 61 South in Natchez to redeem some tickets.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 24 DAYS AGO