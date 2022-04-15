ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

CDC Wants People In 10 Central NY Counties To Mask Back Up

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse, N.Y. - People in Central New York need to mask back up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masks in several counties in...

Anna Saylor
2d ago

Imagine that! Mask up again it's Easter holiday, it's allergy season ( high pollen ) not to mention Spring colds; now everything is covid or new variants. What bull.

Guest
1d ago

We know the CDC lies although the reason is usually a mystery. I used to trust the CDC, but now when I see the latest CDC mandate I have to wonder if they're just prepping everyone in order to try rigging another election.

Land that I Love USA
1d ago

with all the Studies that they DON'T WORK. IF WANT TO Wear a 😷 wear it, leave the people alone that don't.

Romesentinel.com

State police report recent area arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests from Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties:. • Gavin I. Becraft, 19, of Oneida, was charged on Thursday, April 14, in Vernon with one count of second-degree menacing. • Frank E. Elias, 83, of Rome, was charged on Wednesday, April 13, in...
ONEIDA, NY

