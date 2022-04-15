CDC Wants People In 10 Central NY Counties To Mask Back Up
Syracuse, N.Y. - People in Central New York need to mask back up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masks in several counties in...wsyr.iheart.com
Imagine that! Mask up again it's Easter holiday, it's allergy season ( high pollen ) not to mention Spring colds; now everything is covid or new variants. What bull.
We know the CDC lies although the reason is usually a mystery. I used to trust the CDC, but now when I see the latest CDC mandate I have to wonder if they're just prepping everyone in order to try rigging another election.
with all the Studies that they DON'T WORK. IF WANT TO Wear a 😷 wear it, leave the people alone that don't.
