Arts & music briefly

We need to talk about Bruno. The theme song from Disney’s hit movie Encanto (We don’t talk about Bruno) has become the first song from an animated movie to top the US charts for multiple weeks. How did this come about? The answer is, once again, TikTok. The short-video platform is again behind the creation of a hit song. TikTok is changing the music industry, how hits are made and how the platform opens a new way to discover new artists and new music. At the heart of the phenomenon are viral challenges or trends, in which creators use short clips from...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 25 DAYS AGO