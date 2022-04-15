Arts & music briefly

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Misty Copeland was 13 and living in a San Pedro, California, motel with her mom and siblings, when she took her first ballet class at a Boys & Girls Club. It was an unassuming entry into an elite world ("the class was on a basketball court," she recalls), but no matter: Her innate talent was unmistakable. Today, Copeland is one of the most acclaimed ballerinas in the world, with the distinction of being the first Black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre.
