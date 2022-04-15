ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Arts & music briefly

Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz group The Dewdroppers are set to perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Uncorked at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls. Cocktail hour starts 6 p.m. in the Carr Gallery, followed by dinner 7 p.m. on stage in the Colonial Theater. The event will feature a...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

'Dia Days' embodies the late Bo Diddley through music, art and fashion

On St. Patrick’s Day, a swath of culture was on display as people from all ages rolled out their picnic blankets and lawn chairs to witness history. “Dia Days” played on for two hours at Bo Diddley Plaza on March 17. Dion Dia, a Gainesville-based record label, hosted the event featuring live performances by Florida artists and an eclectic fashion show; as well as a culmination of art and expression.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KSN.com

Music and Arts: Creation Station

Every Thursday, Unity of Wichita opens up its doors to a great art scene where everyone is invited. Creation Station was started in October and welcomes people of all ages to come to Unity of Wichita and create art for themselves from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. They have art in...
WICHITA, KS
Ironton Tribune

ARTS AND CULTURE: OU Music Industry Summit returns

ATHENS — Ohio University’s fourth annual Music Industry Summit returns as an in-person event April 5–6 in Athens, with a virtual attendance option. The summit has expanded to a two-day event with an exciting schedule of in-depth interviews, panel discussions and keynotes throughout both days. Additionally, the summit will also include three exclusive evening events.
ATHENS, OH
AOL Corp

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Entertainment
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
TheConversationAU

Encanto, TikTok and the art of social storytelling: why music is not just for listening anymore

We need to talk about Bruno. The theme song from Disney’s hit movie Encanto (We don’t talk about Bruno) has become the first song from an animated movie to top the US charts for multiple weeks. How did this come about? The answer is, once again, TikTok. The short-video platform is again behind the creation of a hit song. TikTok is changing the music industry, how hits are made and how the platform opens a new way to discover new artists and new music. At the heart of the phenomenon are viral challenges or trends, in which creators use short clips from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Nixon
marthastewart.com

Misty Copeland—a Ballet Principal, Author, and Advocate of the Arts—Shares 18 of Her Daily Essentials

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Misty Copeland was 13 and living in a San Pedro, California, motel with her mom and siblings, when she took her first ballet class at a Boys & Girls Club. It was an unassuming entry into an elite world ("the class was on a basketball court," she recalls), but no matter: Her innate talent was unmistakable. Today, Copeland is one of the most acclaimed ballerinas in the world, with the distinction of being the first Black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Teatro delle Muse Announces its 2022 Season

The Fondazione Teatro delle Muse has announced its 2022 season which will feature two new productions. Alessio Cacciamani stars as Verdi’s “Attila” with Fabian Veloz, Marta Torbidoni, and Sergey Radchenko. Marco Guidarini conducts the production by Mariano Bauduin. The production will feature the Orchestra Sinfonica “Gioachino Rossini” and the Coro Lirico Marchigiano “Vincenzo Bellini.
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Celebrating 40 Years of YoungArts

“YoungArts is older than I am!” says Sarah Arison, in a moment of reflection. The gala’s co-chair and longtime supporter was preparing to welcome in a crowd to the Temple of Dendur once again, for the first New York gala YoungArts has thrown since 2019 (she remembers the last one well: it was two days before her due date).
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Lingerie#Performing#Arts Music#Dewdroppers#Colonial Uncorked Jazz#The Colonial Theater#Bloomingdale

Comments / 0

Community Policy