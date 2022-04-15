ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who is Ed Buck and what is his net worth?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

POLITICAL activist and businessman, Ed Buck, made a name for himself by taking on a variety of philanthropic causes.

Between criminal convictions, prison sentences, and political endeavors, Ed Buck garners multiple headlines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKVpp_0fAPDDbb00
Ed Buck campaigned for LGBT rights and animal activism causes

Who is Ed Buck?

Born on August 24, 1954, Buck is a businessman, political activist, Democratic political fundraiser, former model, and former actor.

He is known for giving large amounts of money to Democratic causes and candidates.

Buck donated to Democratic campaigns run by Hillary Clinton, Ted Lieu, and Pete Aguilar, among other candidates.

In 1989, he was the Grand Marshal at the International Gay Rodeo and is also known for his 1986 campaign, Mecham Watchdog Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1id6rj_0fAPDDbb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBkmM_0fAPDDbb00

According to LA Magazine, the committee was made to help recall Evan Mecham, who was known for his racist and homophobic actions, as Arizona governor.

Buck helped organize staged protests as well as organize letter-writing and signature efforts to help promote the recall of Mecham and in May 1988, his group triggered a recall election.

Buck has been openly gay since he was 16-years-old and was known for advocating for LGBT rights in politics over the years.

Following his move to California, he entered a campaign for city council - but was not successful.

What is Ed Buck's net worth?

An estimation of Buck's net worth is not reported on by many credible outlets.

Some reports state that his net worth is somewhere between $3 million to $5 million while others estimate it to be around $15 million.

According to Wealthy Persons, Buck's estimated net worth is $15million.

Buck's riches come from his career as a model and also from working for Rapid Information Services.

After RPI went bankrupt, he bought the company for $250k and rebranded it as Gopher Courier before selling it years later for $500k.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzSnb_0fAPDDbb00
The businessman's convictions stem from the meth-fueled tragic deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean Credit: Getty

What was Ed Buck charged with?

On September 17, 2019, Buck was charged with three counts of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug house.

In April 2020, he was then charged with four more counts.

The charges included enticing another man to travel with the intent of engaging in prostitution and two counts of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

His nine charges are in relation to the July 2017 death of Gemmel Moore and the January 2019 death of Timothy Dean.

On July 27, 2021, Buck was found guilty of multiple crimes connected to the deaths of Gemmel and Timothy in West Hollywood, California.

Buck had maintained his defense that the deaths stemmed from underlying medical conditions and not the narcotics he had supplied the men but was found guilty on all nine counts anyway.

On April 14, 2022, the businessman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the convictions.

During the trial, Assistant US Attorney Chelsea Norell told jurors: "The party is the drugs, the play is the sex. If they didn’t party, he wasn’t interested.”

Before he was sentenced, Buck spoke briefly to Judge Christina A. Snyder, and he apologized "for my part in the tragic deaths of Gemmel and Timothy.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378MVd_0fAPDDbb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wizBJ_0fAPDDbb00

"These are men I cared for and loved. I did not cause their deaths," Buck said.

He asked Snyder to "look at the good in my life,'' and not "the horrible caricature the government painted me as — a meth-fueled ax killer.''

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Ed Buck
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Evan Mecham
Person
Pete Aguilar
CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch

(CNN) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. entered a plea of guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress at the club, on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Russia warns of new nuclear deployments in Baltics if Finland, Sweden join NATO

Russia is warning of new nuclear deployments in the Baltics if Finland and Sweden join NATO, as the two countries inch closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post on Thursday that “there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic” if Finland and Sweden join NATO.
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
392K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy