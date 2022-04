Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, PM rain, high 70. Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, high 52 (falling temps) We’re starting the day off mild, with peaks of sunshine, but as we head toward the late afternoon hours, clouds really start to build in, and we’re tracking rain showers with the potential for a few storms. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for a third day in a row, but by about the time the kids head home from school, we’re tracking light showers that continue to spread across the region by the timing of the evening commute.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO