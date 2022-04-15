ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there post today? Royal Mail deliveries for Easter

By Alice Peacock, Lucy Alderson
THE four-day Easter bank holiday weekend is finally here, but you may be wondering if Royal Mail will still be delivering post today.

If you've ordered a package, you'll want to know if you'll get it over the long weekend - we explain all you need to know.

Royal Mail don’t normally deliver or collect on bank and public holidays Credit: Alamy

Is there post over Easter?

Bank holidays typically see some businesses close their doors, and Easter weekend is no different.

This means there will be no post today, on Good Friday, or on Easter Monday, April 18.

A statement on the Royal Mail website reads: “We deliver and collect your mail on most days of the year, including Saturdays.

“However, we don’t usually deliver or collect on bank and public holidays.”

Are there deliveries?

Royal Mail will hit pause on deliveries and collections on the bank holidays over the weekend.

Similarly to post services, delivery services will not take place on those days.

Are post offices open?

While a select few local branches, including those inside convenience stores, will remain open, others close their doors over the Easter weekend.

We would recommend checking your local branch’s operating hours this weekend before setting out.

You can check which branches are in action via Royal Mail’s branch finder, which you can access via this link here.

What are the upcoming bank holiday dates for 2022?

Here is the full list of 2022 bank holidays in England and Wales.

  • Friday, April 15 - Good Friday
  • Monday, April 18 - Easter Monday
  • Monday, May 2 - Early May Bank Holiday
  • Thursday, June 2 - Spring Bank Holiday
  • Friday, June 3 - Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday
  • Tuesday, July 12 - Battle of the Boyne (Northern Ireland only)
  • Monday, August 1 - Summer Bank Holiday (Scotland only)
  • Monday, August 29 - Summer Bank Holiday (England, Wales and Northern Ireland)
  • Wednesday, November 30 - St Andrew's Day (Scotland only)
  • Monday, December 26 - Boxing Day
  • Tuesday, December 27 - Christmas Day (substitute day)

