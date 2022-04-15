Teen's mom files $60 million lawsuit against State Police

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother of Xzavier Hill announced Thursday she has filed a $60 million wrongful death lawsuit against Virginia State Police following the fatal shooting of her son.

Police killed Hill on January 9, 2021 , when the Charlottesville teenager was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County.

State Police said a trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Hill refused, sped away, and became stuck in a median.

WTVR Grand jury finds troopers justified in fatal shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier D. Hill.

Officials said that when two troopers approached the 18-year-old’s car and repeatedly told him to exit and show his hands, Hill displayed a firearm and police shot him.

The grand jury's report stated Hill tried to use a stolen handgun against the troopers.

A multi-jurisdictional grand jury decided unanimously the Virginia State Police troopers' actions were justified.

But Hill's mother claims her son was stuck in his car and did not pose a threat to the state troopers.

"I grieve every day because of my son's violence that he suffered at the hands of the police," Latoya Benton said at a Thursday press conference. "I'm here to continue my calling to get justice for my son and for all the countless other Black men and women who are denied the constitutional rights of protection based solely on the fact of fear that is triggered in white male officers."

In addition to the $60 million lawsuit, Benton is suing each trooper involved for $350,000.

CBS 6 reached out to both Virginia State Police and the Virginia Attorney General's Office. Representatives for each said they could not comment on pending litigation.

Following the 2021 shooting, family and community members asked for the trooper's dashcam footage to be released.

As a result of the family's request and the conclusion of the criminal investigation, authorities released that video.

The footage, which was played for the grand jury, can be found here along with the grand jury's full report.

WARNING: The video and report contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.