Virginia State

Virginia outlaws police from setting traffic ticket quotas

By Melissa Hipolit
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Drivers in Virginia will no longer have to worry about whether a police officer is pulling them over just to make a monthly quota.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) signed a bill into law this week that would ban the practice of police ticket quotas in Virginia. The law will take effect on July 1, 2022.

The new law prohibits law enforcement from requiring officers to make a specific number of arrests or issue a certain number of summons.

It was unclear just how many police department in Virginia actually used a ticket quota system prior to the passage of the law banning the practice.

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said he was not so sure that the new law would result in fewer traffic tickets since many departments rely on ticket revenue.

"You may not have ticket quotas, but you could have enforcement activities," Holsworth said. "Many localities will argue this isn't an issue of revenue it's an issue of public safety."

Despite its uncertain impact on the road, the bill sailed through both the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia State Senate.

"It was something that not only brought the two parties together, but it brought together civil rights organizations and police member organizations," Holsworth said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

