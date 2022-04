Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in each of the last two seasons but on both occasions left Wembley empty handed.However, their defeats to Arsenal and Leicester will only make them more hungry to win the competition this time around.A victory over Crystal Palace would set up a mouthwatering final against either Manchester City or Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel knows that could be the perfect way to end a mixed campaign.But Patrick Vieira’s side are made of stern stuff these days and will push the outgoing European champions all the way.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO