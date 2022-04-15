ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia mom only has two-day supply of baby formula left

By Caroline Coleburn
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07y98u_0fAP6ul800

RICHMOND, Va. — Bare shelves and high prices are bringing turmoil to parents looking for baby formula for their children. Retailers across the U.S. are reporting almost 30% of the most popular baby formula products are out of stock following a widespread recall of Abbott products in February.

For Central Virginia parents, the problem is only getting worse as they search for specific brands and find people price gouging online.

Jill Bradford of New Kent is a foster mom to a 5-month-old baby girl with medical needs, and she requires an amino acid-based formula.

Right now, Bradford said she has less than two days supply of the formula she needs.

"We've called the WIC office," said Bradford. "We've called Thrive, which is a supply company. We've called every hospital system in the state. I've contacted personally, every Kroger, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS within the tri-cities area."

Bradford noted she found eight cans of the formula the child needs on eBay, but it's being sold for $800. These cans typically cost between $43 and $47.

She has even considered getting donations of breast milk, but she said the closest bank is in Norfolk.

"We talked to the doctors in the hospital, and they said, start diluting the formula, which is not ideal," Bradford explained. "I'm just hoping and praying that the FedEx truck arrives with some formula for me."

Meanwhile, Richmond nonprofit Urban Baby Beginnings said they’re also struggling to help new moms who are worried about not being able to feed their children.

"We know that our babies first food is going to be breast milk or formula," said Stephanie Spencer, Executive Director of Urban Baby Beginnings. "And so when you can't go to another option, there's just no feeling in the world or situation in the world is going to fix it other than making sure that you can provide for your child."

Some parents who are able to find the baby formula their child needs are struggling to pay for it, as CBS News reports the average cost of the most popular baby formula products is up as much as 18% over the past year.

Urban Baby Beginnings is doing its best to connect local moms who may have extra formula or formula another mom needs, but they admit, the shortage is making that extremely difficult.

"It does take a village," said Spencer. "So let's just put all of our heads together to figure it out. And hopefully we'll come out of this crisis sooner versus later."

Walgreens, CVS and Target recently put limits on how many baby formula products consumers can purchase at one time to try to keep inventory on their shelves and ensure product is available, but it seems they are still running out.

"Other companies were making ventilators for people with COVID," said Bradford. "I think there should be some way that the government can say to factories, like a food factory, start making this formula. We need it. It's desperate."

Bradford said she's even contacted her local representatives like Congressman Rob Wittman to try to find a solution.

A spokesperson for Reckitt, maker of Enfamil, told CBS News they’ve taken steps to ramp up production and are currently shipping 50% more product to address the issue as fast as possible.

Urban Baby Beginnings is encouraging moms who have formula that hasn't been opened and isn’t expired or recalled to call them at 833-RVA-BABY, and they will help get that formula to a family in need.

Comments / 3

Related
Distractify

Walmart Greeter Says He Wasn’t Paid Enough to "Care" About Moms Stealing Baby Formula

When Sam Walton wrote about the greeter positions in his autobiography, he knew exactly what he was doing when he created them. They served a dual purpose: to make "older" customers feel more welcomed in stores but to also help provide an extra layer of presumed security. If there was someone at the front of the store saying hello and making eye contact with people, maybe many would-be thieves would think twice before lifting some toothpaste or a few cans of beer from the grocery.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Wittman
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Fedex#Abbott#Wic#Thrive#Kroger#Urban Baby Beginnings
Cadrene Heslop

Actions of Walmart Shopper Goes Viral

The cost of living in America is on the rise. The average monthly living expense for a single American is $3,189. This amount sums up to $38,266 per year. For a family of four, the cost is $7,095 per month. This figure adds to $85,139 per year. That is a lot of money.
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy