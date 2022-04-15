ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police launch appeal for information after teenager, 13, goes missing from Croydon

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Police have launched an appeal after a 13-year-old girl disappeared in Croydon yesterday.

The schoolgirl, named only as Alex, was reported missing yesterday and Croydon police officers have been searching for her ever since.

Officers shared a picture showing Alex with short black hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1vjd_0fAP6Paj00
The schoolgirl, named only as Alex, was reported missing yesterday and Croydon police officers have been searching for her ever since

It is unclear who reported her missing or how long she has been gone for.

Police are that anyone who can help officers find Alex should contact the Metropolitan Police by calling 101 and quoting 22MISO12411.

At 2:21am on today Croydon MPS tweeted out an appeal for information saying: 'MISSING. Have you seen Alex? 13 year old missing from CROYDON on 14/04/2022. If you can help, please call 101 quoting 22MIS012411.'

