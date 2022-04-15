A Popular Menu Item Has Returned to a Favorite Berkshire County Eatery

As we have mentioned in previous articles, there's no question that Berkshire County is a tourist destination not only for regular folks like you and me but celebrities also come to the Berkshires to visit, work, play, explore, move and build a life here. Think about all of the big-time musicians and bands that have performed in the Berkshires. Whether it's in Pittsfield, North Adams, Lenox, Williamstown, Dalton, Great Barrington, Egremont, and more, many well-known names including James Taylor, the Beach Boys, Christoper Cross, The Who, Goo Goo Dolls, Cake, Beck, Crash Test Dummies, Gin Blossoms, Graham Nash, Arlo Gutherie, Natalie Merchant, Kenny Aronoff, Train, Steve Miller Band, Jackson Browne and many more have all put on excellent performances in Berkshire County.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO