PORTLAND, Ore. -- The American Automobile Association (AAA) says the recent rise in gasoline prices seems to be slightly in reverse this week. It says that after record high U.S. gasoline costs earlier this month, gas prices are declining in 44 states, including Oregon. It says, "The big driver is lower crude oil prices, which skyrocketed shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. For the week, the national average for regular loses seven cents to $4.24. The Oregon average dips three cents to $4.71."

OREGON STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO