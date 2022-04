Estabon Bozemon will graduate from CSC this spring and he joined Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins for the Road Show to talk about his track season, overcoming the adversity of two major knee injuries, balancing life as a two-sport student-athlete, his leadership in The Big Event, and his efforts in furthering social justice awareness in his hometown of Los Angeles and in Chadron. The show was held April 13, 2022.

